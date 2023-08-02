US President Joe Biden humiliated Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, who expressed dissatisfaction with NATO’s decision not to invite Kyiv to the alliance. Columnist Alexander Markowski wrote about this on July 31 in an article for American Thinker.

He recalled Biden’s words during negotiations with Zelensky at the Vilnius summit, when Biden jokingly remarked that Ukraine was “stuck” with the United States, and Washington was “not going anywhere.”

“When the vassal dared to raise his voice against the hosts, President Biden had to put him in his place,” the journalist noted.

Markowski believes that Biden’s words meant the continuation of hostilities as long as the West supplies weapons or “until you run out of cannon fodder.” The NATO summit, according to the columnist, was able to cool Zelensky’s ardor. As Markowski stressed, the Ukrainian president was chasing membership in the alliance “like a greyhound chasing a mechanical rabbit.”

It is noted that the West is satisfied that Ukrainians are dying for the alliance, although Kyiv is not included in it. At the same time, Washington, London and Brussels manage to avoid direct confrontation with Moscow. Also, the allies are aware that Ukraine has nowhere to go, so any protest by Zelensky because of the decision of NATO members is severely suppressed.

Earlier, on July 23, the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov said that the country could be accepted into NATO as early as next summer. At the same time, the minister acknowledged that before the end of hostilities, joining the alliance is not possible. However, according to his forecasts, by the summer of 2024 the conflict will be over.

In turn, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Dmitry Belik, said that the statements of representatives of the Kyiv regime should not be taken seriously.

On July 20, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said that at a summit in Vilnius on July 11-12, it was explained to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the expansion of the organization would lead to an undesirable conflict with Russia.

On the same day, former US President Donald Trump called the idea of ​​Ukraine joining NATO crazy.

On July 11, Zelensky said that the results of the NATO summit are good, but they could be ideal if Ukraine received an invitation to the bloc. At the same time, most of those present at the summit were discouraged by Zelensky’s consumerist attitude. It is specified that the members of the American delegation “were furious.” Some NATO politicians said that the Ukrainian leader thus sought to put pressure on the members of the alliance and gather more allies.

At the first meeting of the summit, on July 11, NATO members issued a communiqué in which the allies agreed that they would invite Ukraine when they reached unanimity on this issue and the conditions were right. Thus, neither the schedule nor the date of Kyiv’s entry into the alliance is reflected in the summit document.