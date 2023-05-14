The National Interest: confrontation with Russia in Ukraine was a US mistake

The confrontation with Russia in Ukraine was a serious mistake for the United States. Washington’s blunder in relations with Russia was pointed out by Nilai Saya, associate professor of public policy and international relations at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, and Rahmat Wadidi, a graduate student at the Rajaratnam School of International Studies, in an article published on The National Interest.

According to the authors of the material, the West was drawn into the war against Russia, while it should have united with it to counter China. In the current situation, cooperation between Moscow and Beijing has strengthened, which turned out to be in the hands of the latter.

“The United States has become involved in a confrontation against two great powers. Only naive optimists believe that the States will be able to win,” Saya and Wadidi concluded.

Earlier in May, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, threatened China with complicating relations due to the conflict in Ukraine. He urged China to persuade Russia to leave the country. According to him, in this case, Europe’s relations with China will continue to develop.