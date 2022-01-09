The United States has decided to include Russia in the list of countries that are subject to the most stringent export restrictions. Agencies reported this Associated Press (AP) and Bloomberg citing US officials.

Currently, the most stringent export restrictions apply to Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Syria. According to the agencies, the embargo will be imposed on the Russian Federation by analogy with other countries when the situation in Ukraine aggravates.

We can talk about significant restrictions on exported goods. The list can range from aviation products and tools to game consoles, TVs and smartphones.

According to Bloomberg, this is how the United States wants to use its technological advantage in order to strike at Russia’s military and civilian sectors, as well as its technological ambitions. At the same time, no specific decisions on this issue have yet been made.

Sanctions against Russia in the “invasion” of Ukraine

On the eve of January 8, a representative of the US administration allowed the imposition of sanctions against Russia in the aggression against Ukraine. The official explained that we are talking not only about economic, but also about diplomatic sanctions due to the situation in Ukraine.

They will face financial and economic sanctions, diplomatic repercussions, stronger NATO positions on Allied territory, increased security assistance to Ukraine U.S. Administration Representative

He also added that “all these things are open, we are not trying to hide them, but we are also not trying to lay out their details in the public field.” At the same time, Washington is convinced that “the way to the most constructive negotiations lies in holding them behind closed doors.”

Favorite industries

The New York Times (NYT) noted that the White House was preparing new sanctions against Moscow in the event of a “invasion” of the Russian army in Ukraine.

For example, American officials argue that the sanctions discussed by the administration of US President Joe Biden should take effect immediately after the “invasion” of the Russian military in a neighboring state. As the NYT recalled, the possible introduction of new measures was announced ahead of a series of talks in January, which will be attended by delegations from Moscow and Washington.

In particular, the United States and its allies discussed disconnecting the largest Russian financial institutions from international banking and payment systems. In addition, Washington may adopt a strategy to arm the Ukrainian military, who will wage a “guerrilla war” against the Russian army.

Technology sanctions will target some of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s favorite industries, especially aerospace and military, which are the main sources of revenue for the Russian government. The New York Times

At the same time, the key attention, most likely, will be given by the United States to fighters built in Russia, anti-aircraft missile and anti-satellite systems. Their attention was also attracted by the areas in which Russian scientists want to achieve particular success: space systems, neural networks, quantum computing.