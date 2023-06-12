WP: Biden administration proposes to add 6 more countries to the UN Security Council without veto power

The administration of US President Joe Biden has planned a radical restructuring of the UN Security Council in order to effectively resolve armed conflicts like the conflict in Ukraine. About it writes newspaper The Washington Post (WP).

Washington proposes to add about six more permanent seats to the UN Security Council, without giving these countries the right to veto. It is noted that US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield is already holding consultations with diplomats from 193 member states of the organization on expanding the membership.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the need to reform the UN Security Council. According to him, the United Nations remains the only universal organization, but its Security Council needs to be reformed.

Prior to this, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that the UN Security Council lacks the capacity to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Lula da Silva reproached the UN Security Council for being powerless in the face of the crisis in Ukraine and stressed that the world needs an institution that has the authority to make decisions.