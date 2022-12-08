All that remains is for the president, Joe Biden, to sign it. The United States Congress has finally passed a law to protect the rights of same-sex marriages throughout the country. Following last week’s Senate vote, the House of Representatives has approved by a large majority (258 to 169 votes) a rule that shields equal marriage from the risk that the conservative majority of the Supreme Court decides to reverse its doctrine, which so far it recognizes it as a constitutional right.

It is the first time that the United States Congress passes a law to defend gay marriage. Like so many other rights in the United States, the right to marry a person of the same sex was not applied throughout the country by federal law, but by a Supreme Court ruling.

The new law has already been approved in the Senate with 61 votes in favor and 36 against. The support of numerous congressmen from the Republican Party in both chambers reflects the broad social support for gay marriage that has been won in the last two decades. In 2004 it was only legal in Massachusetts and was opposed by even prominent Democrats such as Barack Obama, who later celebrated in 2015, as president, the legalization by the Supreme Court as a “victory for America.”

The support from the Republicans has allowed a rapid processing of the norm before the renewal of Congress, in January, with those elected in the elections on November 8. Most Republicans, in any case, have voted against the law. In fact, there have been fewer votes in favor than in another version of the text, approved before the elections.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has ostensibly celebrated the result of the vote. Although there are still some initiatives to be processed in Congress before its dissolution, this is probably the last highly symbolic law of her mandate. In the next legislature, the Republicans will have a majority in the House to choose a new president and Pelosi, 82, has already announced that she is leaving even the leadership of her group.

This Wednesday, Pelosi has published an article in The Washington Post in which he applauded the expected approval of the law as “a glorious triumph of love, freedom and dignity for all.” “Just as I began my career fighting for LGBTQ communities, I am delighted that one of the last pieces of legislation I will sign as House Speaker is the Respect Marriage Act, which ensures that the federal government will never get in the way again. to marry the person you love”, he added.

partial shielding

The new law does not establish gay marriage as a federal law applicable throughout the country, but it does prevent a marriage from being discriminated against because both members of the couple are of the same sex. Thus, in the event that the Supreme Court were to revoke its doctrine, the States could prevent homosexual couples from marrying in their territory, but they would not have to legally recognize and with equal rights marriages celebrated in another State where it is legal. It is not a complete shield, but it is the compromise solution reached, along with other concessions, to obtain the support of enough Republican senators.

Same-sex marriage has been legal throughout the United States since the Supreme Court, then with a progressive majority, handed down the Obergefell v. Hodges ruling in 2015, annulling laws in Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee that only allowed unions. between a man and a woman. The Supreme Court declared that all states have the obligation to allow same-sex couples to marry. Before that ruling, it was already legal in 37 states and the capital, Washington. There are about 600,000 married gay couples in the United States.

The risk that the Supreme Court would change its criteria was revealed in a private vote in the ruling on abortion last June. Judge Clarence Thomas, from the conservative majority, invited to review other precedents, including the one that legalized gay marriage throughout the country. As a result, the Democrats proposed in Congress to shield it by law. Several Republican congressmen have assured during the debates that it is not true that the doctrine of the Supreme Court is in danger and that this rule was unnecessary. Others continue to reject the merits of the issue and oppose same-sex marriage.

explicit recognition

Perhaps the shielding of the law is not necessary, but the risk is that if the Supreme Court decides to reverse its precedents, the restrictive Defense of Marriage Law, approved in 1996, which only recognized the union between a man and a woman and denied the federal rights and benefits to same-sex marriages and then annulled by the Supreme Court. The new Respect for Marriage Law repeals the 1996 norm and expressly recognizes federal rights for marriages between homosexuals and between people of different races.

The precautions that the text has introduced and that have allowed the support of the Republicans, and even the Mormon Church, consist of an express recognition of religious freedom that prevents churches from being able to force them to celebrate and recognize these marriages. homosexuals and that shields them from losing tax exemptions and benefits for not doing so. It has also been made clear that the recognition does not extend to polygamous marriages.

Democrats introduced a bill in the summer with little confidence that it would go ahead. It was more a way to force the Republicans to take a picture before the voters before the legislative elections on November 8. But Republican senators were open to supporting the law if it was left until after the election. This is how it has been, after the effort of Republican gay politicians and donors to achieve it.

Despite this victory, the threats to the LGTBI collective are still in force. The Supreme Court is now studying a case in which it must determine to what extent freedom of expression can be used as an argument to allow discrimination against same-sex couples. The hearing took place last week and conservative magistrates seemed inclined to back a web designer who refuses to make web pages for gay weddings.

“This would be the first time in history that the Tribunal [Supremo] say that a commercial business open to the public, that serves the public, can refuse to serve a client for reasons of race, sex, religion or sexual orientation”, warned the progressive judge Sonia Sotomayor.