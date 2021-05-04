Washington will not ease sanctions pressure on Venezuela without concrete steps towards free elections. This was announced on Tuesday, May 4, according to the agency. Reuters citing a senior White House official.

“Based on concrete actions, we will respond. Otherwise, we are going to continue working with international partners to increase multilateral pressure to achieve this goal of free and fair elections, ”the source said.

It is clarified that earlier there was information that US President Joe Biden intends to weaken sanctions against Venezuela in response to the agreement of President Nicolas Maduro with the World Food Program (WFP) on the supply of food to 185 thousand Venezuelan schoolchildren, as well as the government’s decision to release from jail and house arrest of six Citgo executives 6. All of these measures were seen as a signal to the United States.

However, the new administration of the current American president has made it clear that it is still considering a package of tough sanctions against Venezuela, developed by the previous administration of the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, and does not intend to rush to weaken these measures.

Earlier, on April 27, energy policy expert David Paravisini said that despite pressure on Venezuela’s oil industry from the United States, the country was able to restore gasoline production and the capacity of major oil refineries.