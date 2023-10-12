National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, “The President directed his team to make sure that we assist American citizens who want to leave Israel.”

He added: “Starting tomorrow, the US administration will charter flights to transport its citizens from Israel to locations in Europe.”

The White House also announced that 27 American citizens were confirmed dead since the Hamas attack on Saturday, in addition to 14 about whom there was no news.

“Obviously we are doing everything we can to support and inform families,” Kirby said.

1,200 people have been killed in Israel, most of them civilians, since the start of the attack, and the number of wounded has reached 3,297, and the number of hostages taken from Israel has reached about 150, according to the army.

In the Gaza Strip, 1,417 people were killed and about 6,268 wounded as a result of the intense Israeli bombing, according to the Hamas Ministry of Health.