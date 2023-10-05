The United States Government ordered to “immediately” reinforce the border wall with Mexico in one of the areas where irregular migrant crossings have been recorded the most, according to a document published this Wednesday.

The construction work, which will take place in various areas of the Rio Grande Valley, They will include the construction of both physical barriers and roads to “prevent the irregular entry” of migrants into United States territory, details the document, which will be officially published this Thursday in the federal registry.

This border area, southeast of Texas, It is the second area where the most arrests of migrants have been recorded in recent months, according to data from the Office of Customs and Border Control (CBP).

The document itself states that Between October 2022 and August of this year, US authorities have detained more than 245,000 people trying to cross the border with Mexico in this area.

“There is now an acute and immediate need to build physical barriers and

roads in the vicinity of the United States border in order to prevent illegal entries into the United States,” the document reads.

(Also read: Colombian, brain dead after being run over in the United States: what is known)

To carry out the construction work, which will take place in Starr County, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will exempt compliance with more than twenty laws, including regulations referring to environmental protections, public health and cultural conservation.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden.

This decision was criticized by the environmental protection organization Center for Biological Diversity, which assured that This is the first time that the Democratic government uses its authority to bypass laws of this type.

(You may be interested: Mayor of New York warns Latino migrants seeking to go to the US.)

“It is disheartening to see President (Joe) Biden stoop to this level, setting aside our nation’s fundamental environmental laws to build ineffective border walls that destroy wildlife,” Laiken Jordahl, one of the spokespersons for the organization.

The announcement by the Biden Government comes days after it became known that Arrests of migrants trying to irregularly cross the southern border increased by 36% in August, with more than 181,059 arrests.

A mother helps her son cross the barbed wire fence in Eagle Pass, Texas, after crossing into the United States from Mexico.

Specific, 26% of these arrests occurred in the Rio Grande Valley sector, according to CBP data analyzed by the Washington Office for Latin America (Wola).

This week, in fact, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, acknowledged that during the last migratory wave, up to 16,000 migrants arrive daily at the borders of Mexico, 10,000 of them at the border with the United States.

This increase occurs despite the imposition of more restrictive measures on the movement of people on the southern border by the Democratic government last May, which limit access to asylum in the United States.

(Continue reading: United States: El Paso registers record migrant deaths, many due to the heat)

This week it was also known that migrant deaths increased by 108.4% in the El Paso sector (Texas, USA) during fiscal year 2023, which ended

last Saturday, compared to the previous period, going from 71 to 148, the highest number in the region since records began.

More than 100 of the deaths occurred between May and September, when El Paso experienced one of its hottest summers with 44 consecutive days with temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius or higher, according to Border Patrol data obtained by the El Paso Times. .

Migrants hope to find accommodation in New York. See also Gasoline prices, Meloni sees Gdf leaders: the increases today in the CDM Photo: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The deadliest area is located around the towns of Sunland Park and Santa Teresa, New Mexico, which are located in the desert region adjacent to the metropolitan area of ​​El Paso, which recently declared a state of emergency due to the massive arrival of migrants. .

(Keep reading: Wave of looting in stores in several cities in the United States: what is happening?)

That sector will also record its highest number of arrests of

migrants with more than 400,000 in fiscal year 2023, surpassing the record of 308,000 from the previous period, according to preliminary statistics from Customs and Border Protection.

The crisis is also felt in other cities such as New York, where more than 100,000 immigrants have arrived in the last year and at least 60,000 are in shelters provided by the city, which also provides them with food and other types of help, which according to the mayor has undermined finances and will lead to a deficit of $12 billion in 2025.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With AFP and EFE