Leonel Moreno, known as the ‘Migrant influencer’has been detained and his deportation order was issued by an immigration judge on September 9, according to Homeland Security sources.

The reason for his arrest is that the subject is dedicated to encouraging other Venezuelans who have crossed the border illegally to occupy houses in the North American country, however, it is possible that he will not be expelled.

Moreno, 27 years old, illegally crossed the southern border into Eagle Pass, Texas in April 2022. At the time he was admitted into the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program by the Border Patrol but, after not showing up for checks required by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) He was arrested in March of this year in the city of Columbus, Ohio.

What could prevent the ‘Influencer’ from returning to Venezuela?

According to the report Wall Street Journalas a form of retaliation for Washington’s reimposition of economic sanctions on Venezuela, President Nicolás Maduro, earlier this year, stopped allowing the entry of flights with deported migrants from Mexico and the United States.

It is important to note that There are currently no direct commercial flights between the United States and Venezuela. following the suspension ordered by the Department of Transportation in 2019.

This makes it difficult for the US government to deport the content creator. Moreno also stood out on social media for displaying bundles of money, He once claimed that his family received weekly government benefits of $350, and also boasted of earning $1,000 a day as an influencer on the social media site TikTok.

Controversy after controversy

In another of his videos, the Venezuelan migrant told his followers that Among their plans was the idea of ​​opening a business that consisted of occupying abandoned houses to later sell them. Well, according to him, “there is a law that says that if a house is not inhabited, we can take it over.”

He also admitted to using his one-year-old daughter, who is a US citizen, to gain more views. Other videos also show him making derogatory mockery of people who work several hours a day, claiming that “The difference between you and me is that I will always make a lot of money without much work, and you will always be exploited, miserable and insignificant.”

Some sources say that intelligence officials investigating the migrant case say that This was a sergeant of the Military Intelligence Directorate in Venezuela and they claim that Moreno admitted before a court that he was a rank-and-file member of the Venezuelan army.

For now, Leonel Moreno is currently in Geauga Prison in Ohio. In a conversation he had with The Post, He described the incident as an unjust persecution. of which he regrets being a victim.

On his social networks the controversial ‘Official Milk’ She managed to accumulate half a million followers on TikTok and almost 20,000 on Instagram.

