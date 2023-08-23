The US State Department said after the attack of drones on Moscow that it does not support strikes on the Russian Federation

The United States opposed the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Russia after the attack of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Moscow. This is reported Reuters with reference to a representative of the US State Department.

“The United States does not encourage or allow terrorist attacks inside Russia,” a US diplomatic official said. At the same time, he added that Ukraine itself decides how to conduct hostilities.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that in the early morning of August 23, drones shot down air defense systems over Moscow and the Moscow region.