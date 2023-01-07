The United States opposes any steps to normalize relations with Syria, but is ready to take into account the experience of contacts between Ankara and Damascus. This was announced on Friday, January 6, by the coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council (NSC) of the White House, John Kirby.

“Let’s see how these negotiations go, what the actual outcome will be. I don’t want to get ahead of myself. But, of course, we do not support the normalization of relations with [президентом Сирии Башаром] Assad,” he said during a briefing.

Thus, Kirby commented on the speech of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on January 5, during which he said that he did not rule out a personal meeting with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

Erdogan explained that the next step after the talks between the heads of the defense departments of Turkey, Syria and Russia in Moscow would be a similar event with the participation of foreign ministers. As a result of these contacts, a final decision will be made on the meeting of the presidents in order to ensure peace in Syria.

The trilateral meeting of defense ministers took place on December 28, 2022. It was possible to discuss “ways to resolve the Syrian crisis and the problem of refugees, joint efforts to combat extremist groups in Syria.” Earlier, on December 2, the Kremlin announced Moscow’s readiness to become a mediator in resolving the problems of Damascus and Ankara.

On November 24, Russian presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev stressed that the dialogue between Erdogan and Assad is of exceptional importance for resolving the situation in the region. Lavrentiev expressed hope that Turkey would not conduct a full-fledged ground military operation in Syria.

On November 20, Ankara launched an air operation against the Syrian wing of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The country’s armed forces carried out strikes in four regions of Syria and one region of Iraq. The Turkish Ministry of Defense explained that the operation is being carried out in response to the explosion that thundered in Istanbul on November 13.