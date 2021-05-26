During his visit to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, assured that his country would reopen a consulate for the Palestinians, thus reversing the policies of the administration of his predecessor, Donald Trump. .

In statements that mark a clear break between the Administration of US President Joe Biden and that of his predecessor, Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised on Tuesday to reopen a consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem, as well as reiterating the position of your country in favor of the solution of creating two States in the territory, historically disputed.

Those statements were issued within the framework of his mission in the Middle East to deal with various issues, such as the reconstruction of Gaza, the consolidation of the recent and fragile truce between Israel and Hamas, the security of Israel, and ties with the Authority. Palestinian National (ANP).

Productive discussion today with Palestinian Authority President Abbas and PM Shtayyeh today. We discussed deepening America’s partnership with the Palestinians and spoke about the need to advance equal measures of freedom, security, and prosperity for Palestinians and Israelis. pic.twitter.com/RAHDseH7xj – Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 25, 2021



Speaking Tuesday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah city, Blinken added that the United States would provide $ 75 million in economic and development aid to the Palestinians in 2021; $ 5.5 million in immediate aid to Gaza, and $ 32 million to the UN Palestinian aid agency based in the enclave.

“We know that to avoid a return to violence we have to use the space created to address a broader set of underlying problems and challenges,” he said. “And that starts with addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and beginning to rebuild.” However, he clarified that he will exclude Hamas from humanitarian aid.

The United States considers Abbas its only interlocutor in Palestine and sees Hamas as a terrorist group. However, for many Palestinians, Abbas has no legitimacy. On Friday, a crowd of worshipers in Al Aqsa – Jerusalem’s main mosque – the day the truce began, shouted criticism of Abbas and in favor of Hamas.

The reopening of the consulate: an act to ease tensions between Israel and Palestine

Blinken said that the reopening of the US Consulate General in Jerusalem – an act that would have great symbolic significance – would be “an important way for our country to engage and support the Palestinian people.” But the top US official declined to provide a timetable for this reopening.

The Trump Administration had merged the consulate with the US embassy in Israel in 2019, after recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moving the embassy there from Tel Aviv.

The event angered Palestinians, who are looking to East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Israel, for its part, considers all of Jerusalem, including the eastern sector that it captured in the 1967 War and illegally annexed, as its undivided capital. Biden does not plan to reverse the embassy move.

The ceasefire between Israel and Palestine remains fragile

The ceasefire promoted by Egypt’s mediation in coordination with the United States began last Friday after an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas group that runs the Gaza Strip.

Hundreds of Israeli airstrikes killed at least 254 people in Gaza and injured more than 1,900, according to Palestinian doctors. Private houses, hospitals, schools, commercial and residential buildings have also been destroyed throughout the small and impoverished enclave.

On the other hand, the Israeli army reported 13 deaths and hundreds of injuries, as rocket salvoes fired by Hamas and other Palestinian militants from Gaza spread panic and even drove many of the residents of distant Tel Aviv to seek refuge.

The truce that ended the escalation of fighting last Friday has continued until now, but so far none of the deeper issues of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have been addressed.

The protests were sparked by Israeli police surveillance of the area during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the threat of eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers. Tensions remain in Jerusalem and the fate of Palestinian families has yet to be resolved, the truce remains fragile.

Blinken heads to Egypt and Jordan, two countries that have acted as mediators in the conflict, on Wednesday. Egypt managed to negotiate a truce in Gaza after the Biden government put pressure on Israel to stop its offensive.

