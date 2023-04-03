Possession of firearms and trafficking of cocaine and methamphetamine. Those are the two charges against Rubén Oseguera, alias, in the United States. The Menchito, Rubencito either the junior. The defendant is the son of Nemesio the mencho Oseguera, leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) and one of the most feared drug traffickers in Mexico. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and will have until April 12 to decide whether he will settle with authorities or go to trial in a District of Columbia court. El Menchito is the last link in a long chain of names that end in diminutives and that have become the priority targets of US justice in recent months. The list includes Ovidio Guzmán, son of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán and leader of the Los Chapitos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel; Osiel Cárdenas Jr., son of the homonymous founder of the Gulf Cartel, and Ismael Quintero, nephew of Rafael Caro Quintero, who was on the FBI’s most wanted fugitive list for years. Washington has tightened the noose against calls narco juniorsthe bosses who are called to be the heirs of some of the most powerful criminal empires in the world and who seeks to transform them into the key pieces to bring them down.

El Menchito was arrested on June 23, 2015, released a week later by order of a judge and recaptured minutes later for the disappearance of two people. He was finally extradited in February 2020, amid threats against the United States Embassy and drug blockades at the hands of members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, the bloodiest rivals of the Sinaloa Cartel. The US authorities described him then as the second in command, only behind his father. Prosecutors say that Oseguera was trained since 2017, when he was only 17 years old, to follow in the footsteps of El Mencho, for whom a reward of 10 million dollars is offered in the US and 30 million pesos in Mexico (around $1.5 million).

“CJNG operations date back more than a decade and extend from Colombia through Central America and into the United States,” read court documents to which this newspaper has had access. With dual nationality, the authorities requested precautionary measures against El Menchito, 33, who barely landed in the United States, posing a “high flight risk” and having the support of the cartel to escape. “The CJNG exercises a high degree of corrupt control in various municipalities and states of Mexico, and can assure the defendant some freedom if he returned to the country,” reads a petition from the Prosecutor’s Office. As in the case of Genaro García Luna, the Secretary of Security of former President Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) convicted of drug trafficking last February, the prosecutors advanced that they had built the case around the testimony of several cooperating witnesses. Unlike García Luna, however, they also have recordings of intercepted communications between cartel members.

A citizen looks at a truck burned by the Sinaloa Cartel after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán in Culiacán. Gladys Serrano

On January 5, two weeks before the start of the trial against García Luna in New York, the Mexican authorities announced the capture of Ovidio Guzmán, also known as The mouse, in Culiacán, a stronghold of the Sinaloa Cartel. At the end of February, the request for his extradition to the United States was leaked to the media. Like El Menchito, Guzmán began in drug trafficking at a very young age, when he had barely turned 18, in 2008. He is also facing a case for cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking, in the same court where Oseguera was accused, in Washington DC “Sources indicate that Ovidio Guzmán López has ordered the murder of informants, a drug trafficker and a famous Mexican singer who refused to sing at her wedding,” read a State Department profile.

El Chapo’s son, also 33, has initiated a legal strategy to delay and eventually avoid being taken across the border. This month he claimed authorities had misled him: “I’m not the person the United States is claiming.” A judge this week granted him a provisional protection until another magistrate determines if he receives the final suspension for lack of due process. It is expected that his procedural situation will be determined on April 21, although the extradition process is expected to last months or even years.

Just last week, the Department of Justice announced that Osiel Cárdenas Jr., son of the former leader of the Gulf Cartel who sealed an alliance with Los Zetas as the organization’s armed wing, had signed a plea agreement for the crime of trafficking weapons. Cárdenas Jr., 31, supervised in April 2021 the purchase of 10 high-caliber weapons, five AR-15 type rifles and another five AK-47 type. He tried to do the operation for $15,000 in a parking lot in the border city of Brownsville, Texas, his homeland. But one of the intermediaries in the transaction was an undercover agent.

Cardenas, also known as ozo either Junior, was on provisional release for another firearms case. In March 2018, he was arrested for drawing a gun at a Brownsville nightclub. Already intoxicated, he posed as a federal marshal and ordered the patrons of the SKY Bar to leave the place or he would arrest them. He also showed a police badge to the arresting officers. He was given 27 months in jail on that occasion and fined $15,000. In addition to the nine years in prison that he received in Texas for this new altercation, another penalty was imposed for more than $20,000. After being extradited in 2007, his father was sentenced in 2010 to 25 years in prison and pay $50 million.

An officer walks next to a vehicle set on fire by members of the CJNG after the arrest of one of its leaders on July 9. FERNANDO CARRANZA (Reuters)

Family ties at the top of the Sinaloa Cartel and the CJNG have made them more susceptible to this type of strategy from prosecutors, who are targeting them amid the fentanyl crisis plaguing the United States. Antonio Oseguera, aka Tony Montana, brother of El Mencho, was arrested last December in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, in the State of Jalisco, in the same place where he had already been apprehended in 2015. The Mexican authorities say that Tony Montana headed the laundering structure of the Jalisco Cartel and He was in charge of obtaining weapons to wage a fight for territory against his rivals. In January it was revealed that the United States wants Antonio Oseguera on charges of cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking and possession of firearms before the District of Columbia Court, as his nephew. He was transferred to the Altiplano prison, the same prison where Ovidio Guzmán is. He was free for almost eight years after being released due to a procedural error in Mexico: a judge did not sign one of the documents in the case.

Also last December, José and Gerardo González Valencia, brothers-in-law of El Mencho, in the United States, pleaded guilty to cocaine trafficking. The González Valencia brothers were leaders of Los Cuinis, the armed wing of the CJNG, and they hid in South America for years. José the hump González Valencia, 47, was arrested in Brazil in 2017 and extradited to the United States in 2021. Gerardo lalo González Valencia, 45, was arrested in Uruguay in 2016 and taken to US territory in 2020. They were going to go to trial early last year, but the process was postponed. The authorities accused them of coordinating an international drug trafficking network that operated in Mexico, Guatemala and Colombia, among other countries. Like his nephew El Menchito, they were charged in Washington DC and face a sentence of 10 years to life in prison. Their sentences are scheduled for next week, Lalo will see the judge next Thursday and La Chepa on Friday.

Abigael González Valencia ―alias the boss, the Cuini and the cheeks― Lalo and La Chepa’s brother has been detained in Mexico since 2015, but in 2019 he managed to stop his extradition to the United States. The District Court of Columbia charges him and El Mencho with organized crime, drug trafficking, possession of firearms and murder. Since 2016, five other brothers of the González Valencia were included in the so-called blacklist of the Treasury Department for being part of the criminal structure of Los Cuinis and the CJNG: Arnulfo, Édgar Eden, Elvis, Marisa Ivette and Noemí.

Rosalinda González Valencia, the eldest of the women and wife of El Mencho, was arrested for money laundering and organized crime in the metropolitan area of ​​Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco. A judge denied her an amparo this month and she will remain in a federal prison in the state of Morelos. The Mexican authorities presume that the González Valencia clan is made up of at least 18 brothers. In the newest branches of the family tree is Jessica Johanna Oseguera, aka the black. El Mencho’s daughter and financial operator was arrested in 2020 while she was visiting her brother in jail, recently extradited. She was sentenced to two and a half years in April 2021 and released a year later.

Reward poster for Nemesio Oseguera, alias ‘El Mencho’.

The list of those who have fallen in the middle of the hunt against El Mencho is practically endless. In March 2020, the US authorities announced that the so-called Python operation it had led to more than 600 arrests of CJNG members. The González Valencia brothers went down as part of another intelligence operation known as stir the pot, an expression that can be translated as shake things up or increase tensions. But the organization continues to have a deep presence inside and outside of Mexican territory. Amid tensions over the issue of security in both countries, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in a video “a new approach” in the fight against drugs with Mexico, but did not go into details.

One of the most controversial cases among prominent relatives has been that of Vicente Zambada, the eldest son of Ismael the may Zambada, founder of the Sinaloa Cartel. Arrested in Mexico City and extradited while he was still in his thirties, vincentillo He was key in the trial against El Chapo in 2018, after signing a plea agreement five years earlier after being accused of trafficking $1 billion in drugs from the Sinaloa Cartel. In 2021, after betraying more than a hundred capos, he was released, without the US authorities giving further explanations about his whereabouts. Oscar The wolf Nava Valencia, leader of the now-defunct Milenio Cartel and former boss of El Mencho, has cooperated with the US for more than a decade, most recently against García Luna.

Less than a month ago, Ismael Quintero, the iron, he was extradited to New York on drug and firearms charges, in the same court and by virtually the same team of prosecutors that brought down García Luna. Caro Quintero, his uncle, continues to be one of the greatest obsessions of the US authorities and his extradition is still in process. The course of the investigations remains to be seen and in which cases the prosecutors will put cooperation agreements on the table, a strategy that has put some of the best-known drug traffickers in the dock, but that has not been without controversy due to the benefits to their whistleblowers. For the CJNG, history repeats itself in Washington, again against a member of the clan, for the same crimes and in the same court.

