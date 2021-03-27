The United States announced its readiness to assist Egypt in trying to float a huge container ship that has been closed since Tuesday, the Suez Canal waterway, with a team of US Navy experts who can be deployed quickly.

“As part of our active diplomatic dialogue with Egypt, we have offered to the Egyptian authorities to assist the United States in trying to reopen the canal,” White House spokeswoman Jane Saki said.

“We are consulting with our Egyptian partners on the best way to support their efforts,” she added, describing these consultations as “continuing.”

A spokesman for the US Central Command, Captain Bill Urban, said they were prepared to act if asked to do so.

“We have offered to help Egypt and we are ready to do so, and we look forward to supporting any specific request we receive,” he said in a statement, adding, “We continue to monitor and evaluate the situation.”

According to a US Defense Department official, who requested anonymity, Washington has offered to send a team of Navy experts to help.

He said that if Egypt made a formal request, the team could move.

The official indicated that until this moment, no approval had been issued for such a step.