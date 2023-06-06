The United States offers support to Colombia and Petro in the midst of the crisis

The United States offered a piece of tranquility in his first official comments after the crisis that is shaking Colombia and the government of Gustavo Petroaccording to a spokesperson for the US State Department.

“The United States values ​​Colombia as a strategic partner in Latin America. We continue to build on our excellent partnership with Colombia under the Petro administration and through a broad set of shared objectives,” the spokesperson told this newspaper.

We refer you to Mr. Benedetti to comment on your accusations

This, after EL TIEMPO asked this office for an official pronouncement on the political crisis that is shaking the country and the revelation of audios in which the former ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedettisows doubts about the origin of some funds for the presidential campaign of Gustavo Petro.

Regarding the latter, the State Department referred Benedetti to answer for these accusations.

“We refer you to Mr. Benedetti to comment on your accusations“said the spokesman.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington