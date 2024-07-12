If one of your biggest dreams is to become a professional soccer playerthen this is the perfect opportunity for you, as the United States is offering a scholarship for those who wish to become real soccer players.

The scholarship offers the 100% of studies so that the beneficiaries can prepare as footballers in the USAso if you are interested here in Debate we share with you the requirements and how to apply for the scholarship.

Although there are thousands of people who aspire to become professional football players Only a few people around the world are able to achieve this goal, as it is an expensive career, where not only do they have to pay for uniforms, but they also have to cover fees for medical care, travel and rehabilitation.

In the United States, it is possible to find financial support for all those who want to be soccer players, in order to provide them with help for their preparation, study and career, such as the scholarship of United Sports Agency and is intended for young people over 18 years of age.

He benefit search one chance in more than 196 universities in the United States through an agreement with them, although in order to apply it is necessary to combine football and studies.

It should be noted that the scholarship United Sports Agency It offers the opportunity to pursue a degree and legally reside in the United States for four years, as well as playing on the university team of the student, medical insurance, accommodation, university residence, food and all necessary expenses.

To apply for the scholarship you must have a good sporting levelacademic and speak fluent English that allows you to study in the United States.

How to apply for a soccer scholarship in the United States?

Send a video of yourself testing your ball skills to [email protected].

Apply for the TOEFL English exam

Afterwards, a search will begin to find the university that best suits your aspirations and needs. Once this is achieved, you will have to submit all the corresponding documents.

Also, when you have been accepted into the university, they will provide you with help to complete the I-20 form to request an appointment at the U.S. Embassy to obtain the F1 visa.

Remember that the call for the scholarship opens annually, so you must stay tuned to the communication channels, you can find all the details by visiting this link.