US President Joe Biden’s desire to combine aid for Ukraine and Israel is a “cynical political ploy” necessary to delay the defeat of Kyiv. In this regard, the United States should supply weapons directly to Russia. Journalist Laura Ingram announced this on November 1 on the TV channel Fox News.

“If you look at how things are in Ukraine, maybe the Pentagon should just send weapons directly to Russia? They will eventually get it anyway,” Ingram said.

The Fox News host emphasized that even the most outspoken supporters of continuing hostilities are not able to argue their position in favor of Ukraine.

According to the journalist, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin also lost everyone’s confidence due to allegations that the inspector general appointed by the United States to support Ukraine would do an excellent job.

Earlier, on October 31, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin allowed Russia to win in the Ukrainian conflict if the United States stops supporting Kyiv. According to him, the Russian leadership feels that the West will get tired of supporting Ukraine, and Moscow will win in this case.

On October 20, American President Joe Biden requested from the US Congress the provision of additional military and other assistance to Ukraine and Israel in the amount of about $106 billion, of which more than $60 billion is intended for Kiev, $14.3 billion for strengthening the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), $10 billion – for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population, the rest – for other purposes in the field of national security.

Later, US Presidential Assistant for National Security Jake Sullivan reported that the country’s federal budget had almost run out of money that Washington could afford to spend to support Kyiv.

In turn, Austin on October 20, during a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov, assured that he would seek from Congress the necessary funds to continue military assistance.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. The corresponding decision was made in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the region.