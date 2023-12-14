Politico: US intelligence has collected data on Israeli violations of the laws of war

The United States managed to obtain information leading to the conclusion that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), with its actions in the Gaza Strip, violated the laws of war, to which they were called upon many times in Washington, reports Politico, citing its sources.

“Although U.S. officials say they do not make judgments about whether Israel is violating the laws of war, the United States has already collected detailed intelligence that may allow such assessments,” the newspaper writes.

According to the newspaper, American intelligence has detailed data on the actions of both the Palestinian Hamas movement and the soldiers of the Jewish state since the beginning of the conflict, which contains information about the weapons used by the parties and the number of casualties as a result of the attacks. It is noted that this data is also owned by members of the US Congress and State Department officials.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden reprimanded Israel for insufficient efforts to save the lives of civilians in the Gaza Strip. At the same time, he noted that the Jewish state must continue the ground operation against Hamas.