Russian troops are destroying the last reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region. This was stated by former intelligence officer of the US Armed Forces (AF) Scott Ritter on September 17.

“Near the small village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region, a battle is taking place, which has become the alpha and omega of the Ukrainian counteroffensive,” Ritter emphasized on the YouTube channel Reporterfy Media & Travel.

According to the former US intelligence officer, the Ukrainian command threw all its reserves there, while the Russian army showed that it could defeat them.

The military expert expressed confidence that Ukraine will soon be left without a combat-ready army, and the offensive potential of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this direction will end in defeat.

The day before, the Russian military put to flight militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces assault groups in the Rabotino area. As the head of the public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov clarified, the number of militants killed in repelling these attacks “is in the dozens.”

At the same time, on September 11, Rogov said that Rabotino was turning for the Ukrainian troops “into the second Artemovsk” (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), where the most combat-ready units of Ukraine were being liquidated.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

