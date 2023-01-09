The cuts in defense spending planned by the US House of Representatives will most likely not affect the military assistance provided to Ukraine. This position was expressed by National Security Adviser to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan on January 9. briefing for journalists.

“We asked for $37 billion [военной помощи Украине], because they thought last year that it would take so much for the fiscal year. Congress increased this amount to $45 billion. This money was allocated, ”he explained.

Sullivan added that he “doesn’t see how this money can be taken” as the White House is already relying on these funds. He also noted that he does not consider it possible for a minority of legislators in the new Congress to in any way influence the supply of aid to Kyiv from Washington.

“I believe that the majority of Democrats and Republicans have been elected and the majority of American citizens continue to strongly support the policy of providing Ukraine with the means to defend itself against Russia,” the presidential adviser concluded.

Earlier in the day, Oleg Soskin, a former adviser to ex-president of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, said that the career of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would be over if the US Congress, led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, discovers a corruption component in the supply of weapons to Kyiv.

Prior to that, on January 7, the new Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Kevin McCarthy, announced the priorities of the work of the House of Representatives of Congress, without mentioning the support of Ukraine. He noted that we are talking about the obligation of legislators to ensure a strong economy, security and freedom within the country, and accountability of the government. In this regard, the congressmen decided to stop the excessive spending of Washington.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.