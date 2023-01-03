Wednesday, January 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The United States nominates Jean Elizabeth Manes as ambassador to Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 3, 2023
in World
0


close

jean elizabeth manes

Jean Elizabeth Manes, future new US ambassador to Colombia.

Jean Elizabeth Manes, future new US ambassador to Colombia.

The decision was published and released this Tuesday by the White House.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.
See also  In a Sydney vault a secret handwritten letter from Queen Elizabeth: "To be read to citizens in 2085"

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#United #States #nominates #Jean #Elizabeth #Manes #ambassador #Colombia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Russia: The death toll in the Makievka attack has risen to 89...the reason is "mobile phones"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result