The United States government reopened a shelter near the border with Mexico this Friday, in order to provide shelter to migrant children who enter the country without their parents. This decision was made due to the increase in child immigration in the last weeks.

The site in question is a former work camp located in Carrizo Springs. He United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHSfor its acronym in English) confirmed in a statement that the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORRfor its acronym in English) reopened the facility of Carrizo Springs. This city is the largest in the county dimmitin Texas.

Unlike its previous use in 2021, this time the camp has additional facilities and higher standards of care. This is the second time in less than two months that HHS has reopened a so-called “surge care facility” for unaccompanied children.

These children have crossed the southern border of the United States in increasing numbers over the past few weeks. Last month, HHS resumed housing migrant children at another former oil workers’ camp in Pecos, Texas, which was in controversy in 2021 over reports of its poor conditions.

Migrant Child Care in US Surge Facilities

Under federal law, U.S. border officials must transfer unaccompanied children who are not from Mexico to HHS within 72 hours after processing. The agency is legally obligated to care for these children until they come of age or until they can be placed with a sponsor in the US, usually a relative.

HHS has traditionally housed migrant children in shelters licensed by state child welfare authorities. However, in recent years, due to increases in border crossings, the department turned to “surge care facilities” and other places to house migrant children, places that have greater capacity.

The United States’ new method to help migrant children at the border Photo: ALLISON DINNER. EFE

Unlike traditional shelters, these facilities do not have state licenses to house minors. Since the summer, there has been a significant increase in the number of migrant children crossing the southern border of the United States, part of a broader increase in migrant arrivals that has put a strain on federal, state and local resources, including in large cities like New York and Chicago.

Internal HHS data obtained by CBS News indicates that In September, more than 12,000 migrant children were received and 13,000 were received in August, compared to around 9,400 in July. HHS currently houses 10,960 unaccompanied minorsrepresenting a 75 percent increase since the beginning of Julywhen he had around 6,000 migrant children in his custody, according to federal figures.

The United States registers record numbers of migrant children

Over the past two years, there have been record numbers of migrant children crossing the southern border of the United States, creating significant logistical and humanitarian challenges for the Joe Biden administration. In fiscal year 2022, HHS received a record 128,904 unaccompanied minors, compared to 122,731 the previous year, according to agency statistics. The vast majority of these children come from northern Central America.

Shortly after taking office in January 2021, child migration increased dramatically, causing overcrowding in the company’s small number of facilities. Border Patrol designed to temporarily support migrant children and families. In response, the administration set up makeshift shelters at convention centers, military bases, and work camps, such as the Dimmit Emergency Intake Site.

Children in HHS custody They are not held in detention centers or similar cells. Although there are some more restrictive facilities for troubled youth, the majority of unaccompanied children in HHS custody are housed in shelters that provide educational, recreational, medical, and mental health services.