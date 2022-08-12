Brandon Vázquez is the great revelation in MLS this season, with very little filming in the first division in Liga MX, the Mexican-American signed with the Cincinnati team, possibly the worst club in United States soccer months ago and that commanded by the performance of their scorer, have evolved in an outstanding way fighting to be in the direct elimination round.
This fact has made Brandon a desired piece inside and outside the United States, both at the club level and in the matter of national teams, since it must be remembered that the player has the option of representing the Mexican National Team or that of the bars and the stars and it is the American representative who has begun contacts with the 23-year-old ‘9’ to lead his team.
The MLS scoring sub-leader with 14 goals confirms that he has had contacts with the representative of the United States for a possible call in the following days for the FIFA date in September, he could even be in the fight to be in the World Cup with the whole of the USA. For his part, although there has been follow-up by Martino, everything indicates that at this time and with a view to Qatar 2022, Mexico will not take the scorer into account, a fact that could incline him to represent the northern neighbor.
