Moscow has three main advantages over Kiev in the conflict in Ukraine. This was written by American economist Ricardo Crespo in an article for the publication Times of San Diego 11th of March.

According to Crespo, despite the fact that Moscow “faces stiff resistance from Kiev, which is under the auspices of NATO and the United States, which generously supplies it with weapons and provides economic assistance, Russia retains several advantages for the successful conduct of prolonged military operations in Ukraine.”

Firstly, the economist draws attention to the fact that the Ukrainian conflict is being waged to deplete resources, and in this case “the side with the largest manpower reserves has the advantage, while the population of Russia is three times the population of Ukraine.”

Another advantage of the Russian side and the weakness of the Ukrainian side, Crespo considers the lack of industrial capacity in Ukraine and the complete dependence of its economy on the West, and especially on the United States of America. “Gazeta.Ru”.

“From 2022, the administration [президента США Джо] Biden has provided Ukraine with $46.6 billion in military aid. This dependence on arms and ammunition from other countries is a fundamental weakness of Ukraine, giving [президенту РФ Владимиру] Putin has another advantage,” the economist said.

And Crespo calls the third weakness of Kyiv in front of Moscow the lack of agreement among the leaders of Western countries regarding the goals of the conflict.

In this regard, according to the economist, the West must clearly define and voice these goals, otherwise Russia can win in this conflict, he said.

“Western leaders must set clear and achievable political and military goals and communicate them, as Ukraine faces <…> a long conflict in which Russia can win,” Crespo summed up.

On the same day, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter predicted the defeat of Ukraine this summer, as it will run out of ammunition in the coming months, and the West will not be able to do anything about this shortage, no matter how hard it tries.

On March 7, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, called on US President Joe Biden to agree to a peace agreement with Russia until the Russian army occupied Kyiv and reached the borders of Poland. Douglas noted that Washington, trying to inflict damage on Russia, only achieved a weakening of NATO, damaged its own reputation and is now forced to admit a mistake and come to an agreement with the Russian Federation.

Earlier, on March 1, Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of the Chinese Global Times, said that the conflict in Ukraine showed that Russia has a military advantage over the United States and its allies. He noted that Western countries should not underestimate Moscow, since its military-industrial capabilities are much higher than those of most countries.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which the Russian president announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the LPR and DPR due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.