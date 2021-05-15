The United States named the topics that will be discussed at the meeting between Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Reykjavik. State Department spokesman Ned Price told about this. Interfax…

According to him, the heads of departments will discuss negotiations between US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as well as strategic security issues. Price stressed that Lavrov and Blinken will also talk about a wide range of relations to see if there is potential for cooperation in areas where the interests of the two countries coincide. As examples of such questions, the State Department spokesman named the Iranian nuclear problem, the situation with North Korea and the climate issue.

Earlier, the State Department revealed the purpose of the meeting between the Russian Foreign Minister and the US Secretary of State, which will take place next week. According to the representative of the department, the negotiations between Lavrov and Blinken, which will take place on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council, will be an attempt to return relations between the two countries on a more predictable and stable path.

On May 12, the Russian Foreign Minister and the US Secretary of State agreed on a bilateral meeting. They had a telephone conversation and decided to arrange a meeting in Reykjavik.