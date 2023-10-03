Former US intelligence officer Ritter: Ukraine will avoid destruction if it involves NATO in the conflict

Former US military intelligence officer Scott Ritter in an interview with the YouTube channel the Rock FOXX named the only way for Ukraine to avoid death. In his opinion, to do this, Kyiv must provoke Russia and thereby involve NATO in the conflict.

According to Ritter, to achieve this goal, Kyiv will try to hit the southern regions of Russia in order to cause an inadequate reaction from Moscow. However, he believes, the result in any case will be the death of Ukraine and the victory of Russia.

“The only way Russia can change this outcome is to provoke a change in the balance of forces involved in the conflict. And one of the ways to achieve this is to involve NATO,” said the former intelligence officer.