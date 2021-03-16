Missile weapons of the US Army cannot replace the corresponding arsenal of the country’s Air Force (Air Force), writes in a column for the American magazine Aviation Week & Space Technology, Lieutenant General of the country’s Air Force (retired) David Deptula.

According to the military, during Operation Desert Storm, about 40,000 targeting points were planned for striking. “In a major regional conflict with China, Russia or one of their surrogates, this number could exceed 100,000,” the lieutenant general said.

Deptula is confident that, in particular, the US Army and Air Force must avoid creating duplicate weapons systems. The military called the developed army weapons excessively expensive and requiring extensive material and technical support.

“The next few years will require tough choices in the defense budget. The final dollars should be directed to programs that optimize the combat capabilities and capabilities of all services, and not just one, ”the lieutenant general concluded.

In March, the American magazine Popular Mechanics wrote that the helicopter being developed as part of the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) project for the US Army will receive a 20-mm cannon capable of “killing” lightly armored systems, in particular, the Pantsir -С1 “of Russian production.