CNN: the conflict in Ukraine will end with a freeze in hostilities

The most likely scenario for ending the conflict in Ukraine is a freeze in hostilities. This opinion expressed Matthew Schmidt, a lecturer in strategic planning at the US Army School of War Studies, writes a column for CNN.

At the same time, according to the expert, a political decision may be made in a few years.

In his column, he also named two more scenarios for the development of events. In particular, he pointed to the possibility of absolute victory for Russia. Schmidt also allowed Kyiv to win with the return of lost territories. However, the expert emphasized, in the latter case, it is necessary for Washington and Brussels to break the political deadlock and provide further assistance to Kyiv, including more advanced weapons.

Earlier, former US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor said that if NATO does not help Ukraine, Kyiv will settle the conflict with Russia according to the Korean scenario with the renunciation of territories.