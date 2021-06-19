The Chinese inhabited multi-module space station resembles the Soviet-Russian “Mir” and the American Skylab in terms of the volume of internal living space, writes The Drive.

The American edition reminds that the development of the Chinese manned astronautics is taking place against the background of the obsolescence of the International Space Station and the active exploration of space by Beijing.

Among the most important achievements of China in recent years in astronautics, The Drive names, in particular, the delivery of lunar soil samples to Earth, an operating Mars rover and the launch of an analogue of the American mini-shuttle X-37B.

The publication notes that at present Beijing is actively developing cooperation with Russia in space exploration.

It is noted that a number of space technologies developed by China may have a dual purpose, thereby posing a threat to the United States.

In June, the Chinese Long March 2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou 12 manned spacecraft and carrying three taikonauts was launched to the Tiangong space station under construction.