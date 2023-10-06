Former Reagan aide Bandow: The US made six mistakes in relations with Russia

The United States made six mistakes that led to conflict with Russia. And now Washington is sacrificing Ukrainians for its own goals, said ex-aide to former US President Ronald Reagan Doug Bandow in an article for American Conservative.

“Washington and its allies have repeatedly fueled a senseless conflict,” the expert noted.

According to Doug Bandow, the first mistake of the United States was the expansion of NATO to the borders of Russia, despite a number of promises to Russian leaders. The bloc’s operation against Yugoslavia also influenced Russia’s geopolitical interests, the politician believes.

The third serious miscalculation was the cynical attitude towards the Minsk agreements, which the West concluded to gain time rather than to achieve peace in Ukraine. Also a mistake is the insufficient response to the concerned statements of Russian leader Vladimir Putin regarding military cooperation between Ukraine and NATO, the former Reagan aide noted.

In addition, the Americans did not allow the conflict to be resolved in a few weeks, interrupting Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in March 2022, Bandow noted. At the end of the article, the expert pointed out the continuous pumping of Ukraine with American “miracle weapons,” which only provokes Moscow to respond accordingly.

Earlier, the former commander of the US Army in Europe, Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, said that US President Joe Biden had achieved success in the conflict in Ukraine, uniting 50 countries in a coalition to help Kiev, but also made two mistakes. According to the officer, the politician miscalculated by not naming the ultimate goal of supporting Ukraine, which led to the second mistake – the lack of a consistent policy.

According to Hodges, Biden is “excessively fearful” of Russia’s escalation of the conflict and the use of nuclear weapons.