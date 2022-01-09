US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed the opinion that Russia, in geopolitical terms, intends to restore the order that was observed during the Soviet Union. He made such a statement in an interview with CNN reporters, citing his words TASS…

“I think this is so, this is one of the goals of the President [России Владимира] Putin. And this means the restoration of the sphere of influence over the countries that were previously part of the Soviet Union, “he said, adding that he considers this unacceptable.

Commenting on the upcoming talks with Russia on security, Blinken previously said that no breakthroughs are expected in Washington. He considers the main task to be the beginning of a dialogue with Russia in various formats, however, the “bar of success” regarding the negotiations is set quite low.

On January 9, a Russian interagency delegation arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, for talks with the United States on security guarantees. After the talks, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council will take place in Brussels and consultations in Vienna at the platform of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).