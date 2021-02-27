The best way to defend the United States against a cruise missile attack is to track the platforms from which the weapon can be launched. A possible way to destroy cruise missiles of Russia and China was named by the deputy chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Armed Forces (AF), General John Hayten, according to Defense News.

Even satellites in low Earth orbit find it difficult to track cruise missiles, he said. According to the general, with the exception of a nuclear-powered missile with a global range (for example, the Russian Petrel), most other cruise missiles are launched from platforms like ships, submarines and aircraft, which must approach a target relatively close to strike.

Related materials Budget killer The USA has tested the “sixth generation fighter”. How does this threaten Russia?

“The key point here is a clear understanding of where the platforms that can threaten the United States with cruise missiles are located,” the military leader said.

In February RIA News, referring to a source in the military-industrial complex, reported that this year the Zircon hypersonic missile is planned to be used from the K-560 Severodvinsk nuclear submarine of Project 885 Ash. According to the interlocutor of the agency, at least one launch of weapons from the submarine is planned “from the surface position and at least one from the underwater one.”

In January, Izvestia, citing the terms of reference for the implementation of the relevant work, reported that in June 2022 Russia would complete the construction of a coastal base for Poseidon nuclear torpedoes.