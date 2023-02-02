The United States announced Thursday that it detected an alleged Chinese spy hot air balloonwhich is currently flying over its territory at a high altitude and which “does not pose any military or physical risk” to anyone on the surface.

The Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryderspecified in a statement that the US is currently following “closely” the movements of the balloon, which travels at a higher altitude than commercial air traffic.

(Also read: New case of police abuse: Afro-American in a wheelchair is shot to death.)

“Once the balloon was detected, the US government acted immediately to protect itself against the collection of sensitive information” by China, Ryder said, noting that this is not the first time that the authorities have detected a apparatus of this type in recent years.

For his part, a high-ranking defense official said in a telephone conversation with reporters that they believe the balloon belongs to China and that the US President Joe Bidenhas been informed about it.

In fact, the president asked about possible “options” to the US military officials, while the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, met on Wednesday with the leadership of the Pentagon, despite the fact that he was traveling through the Philippines .

(You can read: USA: FBI searches another Biden house in search of more secret documents).

Both the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, and the leader of the Northern Command, General Glen VanHerck, strongly recommended “not taking any kinetic action” because of the risk it could pose to people in the surface, due to the possible fall of debris from the balloon.

In this sense, the Defense source explained that the device is “big enough” to cause damage if it is knocked to the ground. He explained that on Wednesday they evaluated the option of shooting it down in a sparsely populated area of ​​Montana (USA), but they chose not to risk it, and that they have received warnings from pilots who have sighted it despite the fact that it flies quite high.

The Defense source assured that this device “has limited additional value” with regard to the collection of intelligence material. The announcement comes before the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, begins a two-day visit to China this Sunday, the first trip by a US foreign minister to the Asian country since 2018.

(We recommend: Video: woman almost dies crushed by a rock that entered her house in Hawaii).

The Defense official stated that after the detection of the balloon they have been in contact with Chinese officials through various channels, such as the respective Chinese and US embassies in Washington and Beijing.

“We have conveyed to them the seriousness with which we take this matter,” the source remarked, adding that the US “will do whatever is necessary to protect its people and its territory.”

EFE

More news