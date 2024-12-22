The US Army reported this Sunday that it had mistakenly shot down one of his fighters over the Red Seawhich forced the two pilots to eject, who were rescued alive.

“Two US Navy pilots ejected safely over the Red Sea in the early hours of this Sunday, December 22, when his F/A-18 fighter jet was shot down in apparent friendly fire,” according to a statement from the US Central Command.

It was the guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg, part of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, that “he shot by mistake and hit” the F/A-18, which was taking off from the aircraft carrier, is noted in the note. Both pilots were rescued alive, although one of them was slightly injured, according to the United States, which clarified that this incident was not the result of “hostile fire” and that they are investigating what happened.

At that time, the US Army was carrying out bombing raids against positions of the Shiite Houthi rebels in Sana’aalthough the statement does not specify whether the affected planes were part of the mission for these actions against the insurgents backed by Iran.

The United States confirmed this Sunday, thus, having bombed facilities of the Houthi rebels on the outskirts of Sanaa, an action that was intended “degrade Houthi operations such as attacks on warships and U.S. Navy merchant ships in the southern Red Sea.”

The United States and the United Kingdom lead a naval coalition in the Red Sea that has attacked the Houthis on several occasions. The rebels attack from 2023 to ships linked to Israel in the Red and Arabian Sea in “solidarity” with the people of the Gaza Strip for the Jewish State’s war in the Palestinian enclave, and launch projectiles against Israeli territory, although most of them are intercepted.