White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on December 21 that the United States was exploring the possibility of putting forward a new proposal to Russia for a prisoner exchange.

“We are working hard to possibly develop another proposal that could be more successful in getting (Americans Paul Whelan – Ed.) and Evan (Gershkovich – Ed.) out of Russia,” he said during a briefing .

Kirby also indicated that Washington will work to gain consular access to Whelan following his statements, and is also discussing with Moscow his return to the United States. According to him, in the last few days the United States has “put forward a serious proposal” on the issue of a possible exchange of Whelan, but the Russian Federation allegedly “rejected it.”

The day before, Whelan accused the US authorities of abandoning and betraying him by missing several opportunities to exchange their citizen. He called what was happening to him a serious betrayal on the part of Washington.

On December 14, during the “Results of the Year,” Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the hope that a solution would be found to the issue of the exchange between the Russian Federation and the United States of Gershkovich and Whelan. Putin drew attention to the fact that humanitarian considerations should form the basis of such decisions. In addition, Putin added that the American side should also listen to Russia and make an appropriate decision.

On December 6, Kirby also stated that the United States would use all means to free Paul Whelan, convicted in Russia for espionage, and journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on the same charges.

Prior to this, on December 5, the head of the State Department press service, Matthew Miller, said that the American side had recently submitted to Russia a new proposal for the exchange of two US citizens, which, according to him, was rejected.

Whelan was detained in Moscow at the end of December 2018. A criminal case was opened against him under the article on espionage (Article 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). In mid-June 2020, the Moscow City Court sentenced Whelan to 16 years in a maximum security colony. Since then, the US has been trying to exchange Whelan through a prisoner exchange scheme.

Gershkovich was detained on March 30 in Yekaterinburg while trying to obtain secret information about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex (MIC) on behalf of the United States. On the same day, the Lefortovo Court of Moscow, at the request of the investigation, sent Gershkovich under arrest. He is being held in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center. A criminal case has been opened against him for espionage. The journalist may face imprisonment for a term of 10 to 20 years.