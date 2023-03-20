Mexico City.- The Government of the United States carries out a historic investment for the border of Mexico of 3.4 billion dollars, as announced by the US ambassador, Ken Salazar.

The Embassadorthrough a statement issued by the U.S. Embassy, explained that it is a commitment endorsed by the President Joe Biden and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at their historic meeting in Mexico, as well as at the North American Leaders Summit.

“Our governments are committed to achieving a 21st century border, one that is more modern, safer, and more efficient,” he said. Ken Salazar.

“We are pleased that the Government of Mexicoor has made the decision to continue strengthening our cooperation and coordination at the border through the tender won by the American company Rapiscan Systems”, pointed out the ambassador

He also stressed that this investment will help deepen efforts to combat drug, arms and people traffickingas well as to better protect our nations.

This to the extent that the coordination of both countries is deeper at the borderthe greater will be our shared security.

“In different ports of entry I have verified that when our governments work in a coordinated manner, we reduce waiting times, trade between our countries is expedited and we help care for the environment by reducing greenhouse gases,” concluded Salazar.