This time yes. The second time was the charm, by a single vote. The Republican majority in the House of Representatives has managed to approve, by a slim margin, its old ambition to impeach one of its great nemeses in the Biden Administration, the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas. It is, above all, a political gesture that will have no consequences for the person responsible for American immigration. The initiative must now be sent to the Senate, where it has no prospect of succeeding, given the control of the Democratic Party in that institution.

A total of 214 Republican representatives voted to punish Mayorkas on charges of neglecting his duty to protect the border and violating the public trust placed in him by making false statements to Congress. Another 213, the entire Democratic caucus and the three Republicans who had joined them in last week's vote, spoke out against it.

It is the first time in 150 years that congressmen have spoken in favor of opening a impeachment, or impeachment, against a member of the Government. The US Constitution provides this option for cases of treason or equally serious crimes.

The consultation that was in doubt until the last moment, given the snow storm in the northeast of the United States that has caused delays and cancellations of flights and trains. The Republicans only have a majority of seven deputies, and any absence, or change of mind at the last minute, could represent a slip. On all of their minds was last week's fiasco, when a miscalculation of the “yeses” they were counting on led them to rush a vote that they ended up losing due to three of their own voting against.

This Tuesday, the “number two” of the Republican caucus, Steve Scalise, who had been on leave last week to be treated for the cancer he suffers from, had joined the ranks of those in favor of punishment against Mayorkas.

