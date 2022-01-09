Ted Galen Carpenter, senior fellow at the Cato Institute, named the useless NATO countries that are part of the alliance. To this he pointed out For more information, see the article for the National Interest.

“Too often, US allies are small, weak, often militarily useless dependents,” he said. The expert explained that the matter concerns Albania, Slovenia, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

Carpenter likened US politics to a Facebook user who indiscriminately adds people to their friends list. At the same time, he noted, the only difference is that Internet friends are not able to drag Washington into unnecessary wars and conflicts.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov said that NATO would no longer be able to push Russia back into secondary roles. The diplomat also called on the alliance to “collect money and return to the 1997 borders.” He believes that it is naive to count on progress on security guarantees in the upcoming talks between Russia and the United States and NATO. “Even a layman understands that it will no longer be possible to demand concessions from Russia. It’s all in the past. And earlier it didn’t work very well, but now it’s just put an end to it, ”said the Deputy Foreign Minister.

In mid-December 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft treaties between the Russian Federation, NATO and the United States on security guarantees in Europe. The document, in particular, states that Washington should not create military bases in the territories of the former USSR countries that are not NATO members. The United States also did not recommend using their infrastructure for any military activity and developing bilateral military cooperation with them.