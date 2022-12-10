Analyst Clark: Ukraine’s victory could lead to nuclear war with Russia

The victory of the Kyiv regime in the Ukrainian conflict could lead to a nuclear war with Moscow, with which Washington wants to have a stable relationship, wrote analyst Brian Clark in an article for 19FortyFive.

“If expressed in words [президента США Джо] Biden, America wants stable relations from Russia. However, the victory of Ukraine will make this almost impossible, ”Clark connected the two events.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky’s goals for the full return of the country’s territories no longer align with those of the United States, as Russia has warned it could use nuclear weapons to defend its lands. The Biden administration seeks to avoid this, the analyst stressed.

According to Clark, Washington should reconsider its strategy of supporting Kyiv and make sure that the conflict does not escalate into a nuclear war. The full restoration of Ukrainian sovereignty is not worth the possible threat of nuclear war, and cooperation with Russia is more valuable. The author of the article urged the United States to influence the Kiev regime so that it is more ready and open for peace negotiations with Moscow.

Earlier, military expert Peter Suchiu warned that equipment supplied by the West to Ukraine is on the black market in other parts of the world, which could escalate other conflicts.