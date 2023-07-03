The selection of USA ended up leading the Group A of the CONCACAF Gold Cup with seven points, after having crushed 6-0 to Trinidad and Tobagoafter the triplet of Jesus Ferreirain addition to the targets of cade cowell and Brandon Vazquezwaiting for who will be his rival in the quarterfinals.
The Stars and Stripes they started the tournament saving a 1-1 draw against Jamaicabut later exhibited 6-0 to Saint Kitts and Nevis. The reggae-boyz they advanced like seconds of Group Aalso with seven points, while the Trinidadians and Sancristobaleños said goodbye.
Now, about the next phase, the Team USA could face Guadeloupe, Guatemala either Canadasince the three are alive in the Group DUnlike Cuba they have no point. The Guadalupeños, with four points, face the gachupines, that is, they will fight for the supremacy of first place, although The Maple Leafwith two points, will avoid being left out when the eliminated Cubans are measured.
The last two groups will be defined next Tuesday, July 4, although the North Americans will return to action until the following Sunday, July 9, either against Guadeloupe, Guatemala either Canadain the quarterfinals.
