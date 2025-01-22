«The World Health Organization scammed us, everyone scams the United States. “It’s not going to happen again.” With these words, Donald Trump has fulfilled the threat of his first term and has signed an executive order to leave the WHO, the United Nations health agency. His departure is due to his disagreement with the organization over the management of the Covid pandemic, whom he accused of covering up the spread of the virus in China, and the high contributions it has been making since its founding.

Since the withdrawal process lasts a year, President Joe Biden was able to reverse the decision when he took office in January 2021. Now, with Trump back at the helm of the White House, only the US Congress could try to block the measure, and There will likely be intense diplomatic efforts to keep the United States on board. If everything fails, the exit order would come into force in January 2026 at the earliest. Then, the United States would be, along with Liechtenstein, the only UN member country that would not be part of the WHO.

With his departure, the organization that ensures global health would lose its main donor. The United States is the country that contributes the most to the organization’s budget, followed by the European Commission, Germany or France, beyond large private contributors such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

What health programs are at stake?

Without that budget there are global health and vaccination programs that would be at stake, with epidemics that do not understand borders. Of particular concern are programs against HIV, malaria and tuberculosis, as well as rapid intervention in health emergencies and new epidemics. «Many diseases now controlled will surely return with even more force. The health and lives of many people are put at risk, especially in vulnerable areas where the role of the WHO is critical,” lamented the Professor of Immunology, Africa González-Fernández to SMC.









Europe has already expressed its intention to increase its contribution “within the limits of its own budgets.” Like China, which is willing to occupy the space of the United States, it has already declared its support for the WHO “in the fulfillment of its mission,” in the words of Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for the Chinese government. But there is concern about the carry-over effect with other countries, including those of the European Union where skeptical voices towards the WHO are also beginning to proliferate.

Goodbye to collaboration with scientific organizations

The fall in financing is not the only thing that worries. The departure of the United States would also sever the WHO’s ties with leading scientific official bodies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the FDA, the Drug Agency, which advises the WHO and also In return, they receive information crucial to global health security. The WHO director himself already warned the United States at the end of the year: “I think American leaders understand that the United States cannot be safe unless the rest of the world is safe.”

China will fill the United States’ gap

The country would lose its influence at the World Health Assembly, where the director-general is elected as well as setting global policies on key issues such as disease eradication, tobacco control and access to vaccines. China is likely to take on a much larger role then. The departure would also have an effect on the health of Americans themselves. Without a contribution, the United States will not be able to access the services provided by this organization in terms of disease prevention, vaccines or exchanges of international experts.

The United States would lose influence, although so would the United Nations health agency itself, recalls Óscar Zurriaga, president of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology. «The most important risk is the loss of influence of the WHO itself, which, sometimes, is no longer what it should be; and the constant questioning of multilateral issues in the field of health. I believe that it is very bad news and that it will affect global health, mainly in the countries that are in the worst situation, which will see important programs undersupplied. If we add to that that the new Secretary of Health in the US is not in favor of capital programs such as vaccinations, we could have a worsening of global health,” he tells SMC.

Could Congress block the withdrawal?

The United States joined the WHO through a joint act of Congress in 1948. Therefore, Congress may have to intervene in the event of withdrawal. When Congress has signed on to an initiative, it is usually necessary to support the presidential decision to abandon it. Republicans’ slim majorities in both chambers mean a few dissenters could block Trump’s move.