“The time has come to end America’s longest war.” The wish expressed a few days ago by the US president, Joe Biden, materialized this Saturday with the official start of the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan. Although a hundred soldiers from the multinational NATO force assigned to support tasks already left the country last Thursday, The bulk of the American contingent has begun in the last twenty-four hours the return home in a process that will last until September 11. A date purposely chosen by the White House because then the 20th anniversary of the deadly 2001 attacks on the Twin Towers.

Based on the limited images of the operation, this retreat resembles a swarm of artillery wasps. Helicopters have repeatedly crossed the skies around Kabul this week to organize the transport of equipment and carry out surveillance. The Pentagon has sent two bombers and an aircraft carrier to the area in order to “protect the troops in their retreat.“According to the commander of the US forces in the Middle East, General Kenneth McKenzie, in the event that the Taliban take advantage of the supposed moment of weakness to carry out attacks.

In total, the evacuation of 25,000 US soldiers and 16,000 contractors, apart from 7,000 NATO military personnel, is planned. Nothing to do with the 100,000 troops that occupied the country in the most critical moments between 2001 and 2010. After the New York attack, the US Army invaded Afghanistan and ousted the Taliban regime from power. Now, with their march, the allies will leave behind 2,000 crosses corresponding to the soldiers killed in these two decades in attacks with explosives or armed confrontations. The UN has guaranteed that, as the troops leave the region, it will receive a package of economic aid to guarantee the population’s access to essential services, build infrastructure and promote “a just and lasting peace.”

Beyond human mobilization capacity, the difficulty of the withdrawal lies in the dismantling of the multiple bases spread throughout Afghanistan and the transport of thousands of equipment, vehicles, weapons and aircraft. The US Administration considers the logistical operation necessary to not leave a trace of its military presence a “great challenge” after twenty years of conflict. Allow three months for completion.

In this scenario, security occupies a prominent place. The Pentagon explained this Saturday that its main concern is to achieve a protected withdrawal from the Taliban threat. Insurgents, according to their data, are more numerous than ten years ago and control a larger area of ​​territory. However, the US refuses to allow its troops to return home under the sign of defeat, as happened at the time with the Russian deployment. On the contrary, Biden himself stated that the current withdrawal is due to the fact that the objective of preventing Afghanistan from becoming a base to coordinate new attacks against the United States has been achieved.

The local security forces have also entered a state of alert. “The Taliban could escalate the violence” by taking advantage of the evacuation maneuvers, Interior Minister Hayatulá Hayat declared. The Afghan national security adviser, Hamdulá Mohib, also considered that the insurgents “could choose war.”

A new seizure of power



In all this there are fatal events that feed this hypothesis. The extremists echoed this Saturday the beginning of the withdrawal in their own way; that is, with two car bombings that killed at least 32. One of them occurred near an air base in Parwan. He killed two security officers and injured 25 people near a mosque. Just hours earlier, an explosion outside a guest house in Logar province left at least 30 dead and 60 injured.

In the midst of a complex political situation and with the peace talks in Doha weighed down by constant attacks, the population lives in fear. No one rules out that as of September the Taliban will try to reinstate the fundamentalist regime with which they governed the country between 1996 and 2001.

The president, Ashraf Ghani, affirms that the government troops are “totally capable” of resisting the insurgents, although the Pentagon has serious doubts and it does not rule out that the local Army breaks down, the State collapses and everything ends in a bloody civil war. “Intelligence, fire support, is what gives them an advantage over the Taliban. And all that will disappear, “General MacKenzie warned in his explanation of the farewell to the Allied forces.