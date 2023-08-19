The meeting of the leaders and their agreement comes at a time when the three countries are witnessing increasing tension in their relations with China and North Korea.

US President Joe Biden said the three countries intend to set up a hotline to discuss response to threats.

Biden also announced several agreements, including what he called the “Camp David Principles,” at the conclusion of his talks with South Korean President Yun Sok Yul and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

“The purpose of our tripartite security cooperation has been, and will continue to be, to promote and advance peace and stability across the region,” the three leaders said in a joint statement.

The statement also said that the three leaders agreed to “improve the tripartite communication mechanism to facilitate regular and timely communication between our countries.”

This will include annual trilateral meetings between leaders, the secretaries of state and defense, and national security advisers.

The leaders condemned “in the strongest terms the dangerous and aggressive actions” of China in the South China Sea.

They also expressed their country’s “commitment to immediate consultation and coordination of responses to regional challenges, provocations and threats that affect their common interests.”