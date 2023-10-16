He United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS issued new guidance regarding asylum claims filed by people whose removal proceedings were dismissed or canceled by the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR). These new instructions, which came into effect on October 16, 2023, have a significant impact on asylum procedures and in the presentation of petitions by immigrants who find themselves in this situation.

The USCIS establishes that immigrants who choose to file asylum applications after their removal proceedings have been dismissed or canceled by the EOIR immigration agency must submit the updated version of the Form I-589, Asylum Application and Suspension of Removal. This updated form is available on the government organization’s website and must be submitted to the secure location (lockbox) of USCIS that has jurisdiction over the applicant’s place of residence.

Those immigrants who had a pending asylum application at the time EOIR closed their deportation file must include in their submission all additional and updated information related to their immigration cases. It is also recommended to present evidence that demonstrates that EOIR dismissed or canceled the removal procedureslike a copy of the Dismissal or Cancellation Order.

If it is shown that the applicant filed a Form I-589 before the date EOIR dismissed or canceled his or her removal proceedings, USCIS will issue a receipt notification with the original filing date of Form I-589. This is crucial to determine the one-year deadline for application submissioneligibility for employment authorization based on a pending asylum application, priority for scheduling an asylum interview, and age determinations for dependent minor asylum seekers.

The United States has seen an increase in asylum applications. Photo: Edwin Bercián / EFE

Key process for asylum seekers in the United States after removal proceedings

If the applicant did not file a Form I-589 prior to the date EOIR dismissed or canceled removal proceedings, USCIS will issue a receipt notice with the filing date of their current Form I-589.

For those who initially filed an asylum application (known as an affirmative asylum application) and had their asylum application referred, forwarded, or transferred to the immigration court, where it remained pending until the proceedings were dismissed or terminated, USCIS intends to issue a new discretionary Notice of Appearance. The purpose is to refer you again to EOIR and submit a new asylum application.