This Thursday, May 11, USA justified the “containment” measures against some migrants on deportation flights, because sometimes they become “violent” after some repatriated Colombians They denounced ill-treatment by US agents on those journeys.

(You can read: Who are the people the United States is deporting to Colombia?)

It should be remembered that the United States will lift Title 42 this Thursday, the policy of express expulsion of migrants at the border that has been applied since the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

In this sense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of State announced that after the lifting of the title 42 public health order, the application of the title 8 immigration authorities will immediately be strengthened.

This means that those who enter the United States through the southwest border without authorization or without having used a legal path and without having scheduled an appointment will be identified as ineligible for asylum.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Department of State have a robust plan to humanely manage the border when the Title 42 public health order is lifted today at 11:59 pm Washington DC time. Learn more: https://t.co/p72rgMQomV pic.twitter.com/Wo2oov9qmk — USA in Spanish (@USAenEspanol) May 11, 2023

They further noted that those individuals will be barred from entering the US for at least five years and will be subject to possible criminal prosecution.

additional measures

Additional steps will be taken for the return of Title 8 including: opening the first regional processing centers to direct people to legal pathways, deploying the first batch of additional troops to support border patrol, increasing additional resources to manage the increase in encounters, expand access to the CVP-1 application, issue new rules to advance migrants to use legal avenues, and increase efforts to counter disinformation.

(Also read: The latest: this is what you know about the explosion of a van in Italy)

Washington anticipates an increase in migratory flows from the region to the United States, which is why it has announced new restrictions and has insisted on the message that the border is not open.

More news in EL TIEMPO



The Vatican prepares a meeting of Pope Francis with Volodimir Zelensky

Amazing surgery: they removed a brain tumor from a young man who was awake and talking

Man murdered his neighbor with a deck of Pokémon cards: “He called me a fool”

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL