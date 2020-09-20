If Russia does not accept the US proposal to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), then after the re-election of Donald Trump as president, the “entry fee” will increase. Such an ultimatum was put forward by Trump’s special envoy for arms control Marshall Billingsley in an interview with Kommersant.

“I think that if by that time we do not move forward, then we will have a number of new conditions on which we will have to insist. But so far the proposal remains in force in the form in which we made it, ”he added, noting that Washington could conclude this agreement tomorrow.

At the same time, Billingsley said that the United States is not afraid of Russia’s possible refusal to extend the START Treaty. “We are going to modernize our nuclear forces. Russia has largely finished modernizing its nuclear arsenal. We are just starting ours. And we will be extremely happy to continue it without the restrictions envisaged by the START Treaty, ”explained Trump’s special envoy.

The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START-3) was signed in 2010 by the then presidents of Russia and the United States, Dmitry Medvedev and Barack Obama. The agreement came into force in 2011 and expires in February 2021.