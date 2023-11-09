In a critical and at the same time telling report published this Thursday by the American NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW), the organization holds responsible Washington and the current government of Joe Biden for aggravating the migrant crisis that is being recorded in the Darién Gap, located on the border between Colombia and Panama.

(Read here: This is the cruel trafficking of mafias with Venezuelan migrants in the Darién Gap)

According to the report, Eunited statesin its effort to stop the flow of people towards its southern border, has been putting pressure on Mexico and to other countries of Central America to impose movement restrictions – or visas – on citizens coming from Venezuela, Haiti, Ecuador and from other nations in Asia and Africa.

The result of these policies, he maintains HRWis that these migrants and asylum seekers have been pushed to cross the dangerous Darien Gap exposing them to serious dangers and abuses, in addition to causing serious public order problems in these countries.

According to the report, which will be presented today in Washington by the director for the Americas of HRW, Juanita Goebertusand his deputy director, Juan Pappierone of the indirect consequences of these “failed US policies” is that they are strengthening criminal groups that operate in the area, mainly the so-called Gulf Clan.

The growing migration challenges in our region demand new regional policies that guarantee the rights of people on the move.

In the calculations of this organization, based on figures from the Ministry of Defense, the Clan would have amassed some 57 million dollars between January and October of this year through the collection of fees imposed on migrants to allow them to cross the region.

The report, titled This hell was my only option: Abuses against migrants and asylum seekers in the Darien Gapis the result of four field visits to the border area between April 2022 and June 2023 and more than 300 interviews to document the causes and possible responses to this crisis.

Those interviewed included migrants and asylum seekers who had crossed or were about to cross the Darien, victims of serious abuses, humanitarian workers, Colombian and Panamanian authorities, and migration experts from across the region.

Juanita Goebertus, director for the Americas of Human Rights Watch. Photo: José Orozco / La Hora newspaper (Guatemala See also Venezuela announces reestablishment of military relations with Colombia

The researchers also analyzed data and reports from the governments of Colombia, Panama and the United States, UN agencies, international, regional and local humanitarian and human rights organizations, as well as legal clinics.

The report is, furthermore, the first in a series of three reports that will be released over the coming months.

“The painful stories we hear in the Darien Gap are the result of failed immigration policies that push migrants into a jungle where they are exposed to all kinds of dangers. The growing migration challenges in our region demand new regional policies that guarantee the rights of people on the move,” says Goebertus as a prelude to this first installment.

In the last year, HRW maintains, more than half a million people have crossed the Darien on their journey north, usually with USA as final destination. The vast majority are people fleeing the economic crisis and the violation of human rights experienced in some countries in the region driven by violence, persecution and poverty. According to this organization, more than 440,000 of them are Venezuelans.

The journey across the Darien is a harrowing odyssey for migrants seeking a better life in the United States. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / CEET

Colombians, among those who cross the dangerous Darién jungle

On the other hand, and although they do not represent a large number, there are also Colombians in the total group of migrants. According to data from the Panamanian government, at least 15,000 of those who have entered since January would be compatriots.

“Almost 16,000 Colombians have crossed the Darién Gap so far this year. Many leave due to lack of opportunities, poverty and violence. And in the Darién Gap they risk their lives against gangs and the inclemency of the jungle,” says Pappier about this specific case.

Almost 16,000 Colombians have crossed the Darién Gap so far this year

By way of summary, HRW says it found “evidence that visa requirements imposed by governments in Mexico and Central America contribute to the increase in migrants crossing the Darién. And, after the imposition of visa requirements by some of these countries on Venezuelans and Ecuadorians in 2021 and 2022, the number of people of both nationalities crossing the Darién has skyrocketed, suggesting a correlation between the requirement visa requirements and the increase in migrants and asylum seekers crossing this jungle.

“Throughout several days of travel through the Darién, migrants of all nationalities frequently suffer robberies and serious abuses, including sexual violence,” notes HRW.

The role of the Gulf Clan

One of the most innovative aspects of the report is that it documents the role of the Gulf Clan and how they would be benefiting from the situation.

The armed group “regulates the routes that migrants and asylum seekers can use, decides who can assist them along the way, extorts those who benefit from the migratory flow and establishes standards of conduct for the local population and migrants, which sometimes makes enforce through violence. The Colombian Ministry of Defense estimates that the Clan obtains an average of $125 for each person who crosses the Darién. If the estimate is correct, the armed group could have obtained a total of $57 million between January and October 2023 due to its control over the migratory route,” the report states.

Millions of dollars that would be added to their income from drug trafficking and other criminal activities and that, without a doubt, has strengthened them in this and other areas of the country.

Throughout several days of travel through the Darién, migrants of all nationalities frequently suffer robberies and serious abuses, including sexual violence.

According to HRW, the Clan’s abuses are added to by common criminals and others who please the migrants during the journey through the Darién and then on the Panamanian side of the border.

“They routinely commit robberies and sexual abuse and on numerous occasions rape. The international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has assisted 950 people, most of them women, who reported sexual violence while crossing the Darien Gap since April 2021,” says this organization.

Bajo Chiquito is the first Panamanian town where migrants arrive after crossing the Darién.

The group also uses the flow of migrants to divert attention from the maritime transport of cocaine. Two people who help migrants and asylum seekers in Necoclí, for example, told HRW that members of the Clan del Golfo called them to a meeting in March 2022 and told them to take the migrants and asylum seekers to boat companies. that operate illegally from Totumo, a small town in Necoclí, to Carreto, in Panama.

These boats usually travel parallel to the boats that transport cocaine. When the Navy intervenes, the boatmen throw the migrants and asylum seekers into the sea and flee with the cocaine, several sources told the NGO.

The Clan has also established systems to track payments by migrants and asylum seekers to cross the Darien. These systems have included providing bracelets to those who paid and, more recently, placing stickers on their passports or ID cards.

Robberies and sexual abuse when trying to cross the Darién

The report presents multiple testimonies of these abuses. Among them, the case of a Haitian woman who was robbed and raped by armed men when she was crossing the Darien with her husband and son.

The report offers a series of initial recommendations to States, which should be based on the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection, signed by 21 countries in the region in June 2022 during the Summit of the Americas.

Likewise, they recommend taking advantage of the World Refugee Forum in December 2023 and the upcoming 40th anniversary of the 1984 Cartagena Declaration—a historic international instrument on refugee rights in Latin America—to respond to growing migration challenges. region of.

“Governments should put in place a temporary protection regime for the entire region that grants Venezuelans and Haitians legal status for a reasonable and renewable term. They should also ensure that visa requirements do not effectively prevent access to refuge and do not force people to resort to dangerous routes, including the Darien Gap.”

They also say steps should be taken to create an equitable, human rights-focused regional mechanism to determine which states are responsible for examining asylum claims and protecting refugees.

The Clan would have amassed some 57 million dollars between January and October of this year through the collection of fees imposed on migrants to allow them to cross the region.

The mechanism should take into account, as far as possible, individual factors, such as social or family ties and individual preferences of the applicants. States should also distribute costs equitably and offer Member States incentives to share this responsibility.

“Migrants and asylum seekers have the right to be able to move around in a safe and dignified manner. “Everyone has the right to basic security conditions and full respect for their human rights during the trip,” said Goebertus, who had already anticipated some of the findings of this report in an interview given to EL TIEMPO and published last week.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68