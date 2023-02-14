Home page politics

Jens Kiffmeier

Battle tanks and rocket launchers: The United States has supplied Ukraine with extensive weapons. Now results are expected. Because the help is not limitless.

Kiev/Washington – Now it has to be delivered – but not as expected: After the extensive commitments to arms, the USA expect Ukraine to turn around in the war against Russia. The US government of President Joe Biden is said to have put pressure on those responsible in Kiev. That reports the Washington Post. It was made clear that “you couldn’t do everything forever,” the newspaper quoted a senior US official as saying. In principle, the latest deliveries of weapons from NATO are sufficient to decisively change the course of the war, it said.

The United States recently pledged more than two billion euros in military aid for the Ukraine war. After Hirmas rocket launchers, among other things, had already been delivered in the previous months, Abrams main battle tanks were now made available. Along with the German Leopard-2, they are considered the best tanks in the world. Biden had long resisted the demand from Kiev.

Ukraine war: Biden sees Selenskyj in a tight spot after promising battle tanks

In principle, the US government wants to keep its promises for the Ukraine war. Biden recently assured that Ukraine would be supported for as long as “it takes”. But the US President is also dependent on the new majority in the US House of Representatives. According to the media report, this could make it more difficult to continue providing the same level of military aid in the future. Among the Republicans, who have secured a majority in the House of Representatives since the midterm elections in November 2022, the aversion to ever new Ukraine packages has recently increased.

War against Russia: After battle tanks, Selenskyj also wants fighter jets

However, this is at odds with Ukraine’s unquenchable hunger for arms supplies for the war against Russia. In addition to battle tanks, the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyj continues to insist on the delivery of fighter jets. During his visits to Brussels, London and Paris last week, he made this request several times. And on Tuesday, shortly before the start of the NATO summit, the call was raised again. Both Great Britain and the Netherlands are not averse to complying with the request.

But can Ukraine actually turn around and win with Western arms deliveries? In the end, the war had developed into a tough trench warfare with high casualties, in which neither side really made any progress. But Russia is currently launching another large-scale spring offensive.

Ukraine war: Russia starts offensive – success so far rather moderate

According to British secret services, Russian troops are attacking several places in Ukraine at the same time – but so far without any visible success. “The current operational picture suggests that Russian forces are ordered to advance in most sectors of the front,” the British Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday. However, it went on to say, they could not concentrate enough combat power at any point “to achieve a decisive effect”. (jkf)