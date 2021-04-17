The administration of US President Joe Biden is thinking about the possibility of toughening sanctions against Russian debt securities. Bloomberg reported on Saturday, April 17.

According to the agency, we can talk about a ban on American companies from buying Russian debt obligations not only in the primary, but also in the secondary market.

Strengthening restrictive measures is possible if the Russian side does not stop hacker attacks and attempts to interfere in the US political process, the source explained.

At the moment, the White House is studying the impact of the sanctions package, which Biden approved on April 15.