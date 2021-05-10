The US leadership, which began to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, thought about the deployment of American troops in other countries. Thus, the possibility of transferring forces to the countries of Central Asia is being considered, in particular – Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, bordering Afghanistan. Writes about this The Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

The publication notes that the United States needs a base for the deployment of military personnel and military equipment. This is necessary to support the Afghan government and curb the activities of the Taliban (banned in Russia). At the same time, the newspaper’s interlocutors stressed that the transfer of American troops to Central Asian countries is complicated by Russia’s “large military presence” in the region and the growing influence of China.

The interlocutors of the publication emphasize that the American leadership has not yet made official inquiries about the creation of military bases on the territory of these states. So far, the US Department of Defense is weighing the pros and cons. The State Department and the White House are also involved in making the decision.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that European allies asked the United States to postpone the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan so that they have time to leave the country. So, Germany asked to delay the withdrawal of troops until July 18, the United States reported that this process could be postponed for two weeks or more at the request of the allies. Another reason was that Turkey also announced the withdrawal of its military after Washington. Its forces have provided security at the Kabul airport for many years. This could induce Western countries to reduce the diplomatic contingent in Afghanistan